3610 Forest Glen Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Single story view home in the hills of Yorba Linda. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a cul-d-sac with a 2 car garage, a completely fenced in yard with security gate in the front. As you enter this home, you will find a large kitchen on the right. Newer appliances included gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen is large enough to have a table and chair set. Front bedroom has it's own bathroom and large dressing area. The living room and dining room is a large area with 2 sliders out to the patios. The master bedroom also has a slider to the backyard. The backyard provides a covered patio and a gorgeous view of the canyon and hills. Home is located near Yorba Linda High School and hiking trails to Chino Hills Park. Close to shopping and freeway.