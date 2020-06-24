All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

3610 Forest Glen Road

3610 Forest Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Forest Glen Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story view home in the hills of Yorba Linda. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a cul-d-sac with a 2 car garage, a completely fenced in yard with security gate in the front. As you enter this home, you will find a large kitchen on the right. Newer appliances included gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The kitchen is large enough to have a table and chair set. Front bedroom has it's own bathroom and large dressing area. The living room and dining room is a large area with 2 sliders out to the patios. The master bedroom also has a slider to the backyard. The backyard provides a covered patio and a gorgeous view of the canyon and hills. Home is located near Yorba Linda High School and hiking trails to Chino Hills Park. Close to shopping and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Forest Glen Road have any available units?
3610 Forest Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 3610 Forest Glen Road have?
Some of 3610 Forest Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Forest Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Forest Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Forest Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Forest Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 3610 Forest Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Forest Glen Road offers parking.
Does 3610 Forest Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Forest Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Forest Glen Road have a pool?
No, 3610 Forest Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Forest Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 3610 Forest Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Forest Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Forest Glen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Forest Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Forest Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.

