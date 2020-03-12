3590 Sherwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Super cute home in the heart of Yorba Linda. From the curb you will see this one is special. First time being rented and the owners have loved and cared for this home for many years. Remodeled light and bright kitchen with newer cabinets, quartz countertops, newer appliances with counter seating and breakfast room. Living room is open and spacious with corner fireplace, room for a dining room, walls of windows and vaulted ceilings. The over-sized bedrooms are ideally situated with each offering private remodeled baths. The backyard will be a favorite with covered patio, beautiful plantings and serene surroundings. Two car garage offers washer and dryer for your convenience. This community is a favorite with shoppping and dining close by. Situated in the Yorba Linda School District. Call Terri Newland at 714 906-6070 First Team Real Estate Lic. 01234732