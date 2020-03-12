All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 28450 Evening Breeze Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
28450 Evening Breeze Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28450 Evening Breeze Drive

28450 Evening Breeze Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28450 Evening Breeze Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to Bryant Ranch. 2 story corner lot. Located at the end of La Palma off of Brush Canyon. View of lush hills and
walking distance to Brush Canyon Park. 2 story home with 1 guest bedroom or office located downstairs with a 3/4 bathroom. Inside
laundry room and access to side yard. 3 large bedrooms upstairs including master suite with views. Open beamed ceilings in formal
living and dining room. Kitchen overlooks family room and backyard. 3 car garage with access into home. Fresh paint, tiled floors and
cleaned carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive have any available units?
28450 Evening Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
Is 28450 Evening Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28450 Evening Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28450 Evening Breeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive offers parking.
Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive have a pool?
No, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28450 Evening Breeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28450 Evening Breeze Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles