28450 Evening Breeze Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome home to Bryant Ranch. 2 story corner lot. Located at the end of La Palma off of Brush Canyon. View of lush hills and

walking distance to Brush Canyon Park. 2 story home with 1 guest bedroom or office located downstairs with a 3/4 bathroom. Inside

laundry room and access to side yard. 3 large bedrooms upstairs including master suite with views. Open beamed ceilings in formal

living and dining room. Kitchen overlooks family room and backyard. 3 car garage with access into home. Fresh paint, tiled floors and

cleaned carpeting.