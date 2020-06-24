27860 Mount Shasta Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

TOLL BROTHERS home on a great lot, with a beautiful picturesque backyard. Pool and Spa with Rock waterfall, & gorgeous colorful Tropical landscape surrounding the pool area. Large terraced patio cover and BBQ area. Full size RV parking on the side (17ft x 46ft) with a 4 car garage. Home is exquisite with a curved staircase in the entry, and high Voluminous Ceiling with a oversize skylight that allows the natural lighting in the home. Kitchen has been updated and remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in refrigerator, and displayed glass cabinets. This model has a wrap around breakfast bar, with granite countertops, that is great for entertaining. Open family room with fireplace and large picture windows, let you enjoy the views to the backyard. Bedroom ensuite downstairs and powder bathroom. Laundry room is oversized. Home has brand new carpet and paint all in neutral colors. Large master bedroom with the wall opened up, that if replaced would make this a 5 bedroom home. Home is in impeccable condition. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, and wood floors through-out the 2nd level of the home. Front yard has wrought iron fencing, lots of palms, and great curb appeal, and is on single loaded streets and Cul De Sac. Schools are all rated 10's which include Yorba Linda High school.