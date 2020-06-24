All apartments in Yorba Linda
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
27860 Mount Shasta Way
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:35 AM

27860 Mount Shasta Way

27860 Mount Shasta Way · No Longer Available
Location

27860 Mount Shasta Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
TOLL BROTHERS home on a great lot, with a beautiful picturesque backyard. Pool and Spa with Rock waterfall, & gorgeous colorful Tropical landscape surrounding the pool area. Large terraced patio cover and BBQ area. Full size RV parking on the side (17ft x 46ft) with a 4 car garage. Home is exquisite with a curved staircase in the entry, and high Voluminous Ceiling with a oversize skylight that allows the natural lighting in the home. Kitchen has been updated and remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in refrigerator, and displayed glass cabinets. This model has a wrap around breakfast bar, with granite countertops, that is great for entertaining. Open family room with fireplace and large picture windows, let you enjoy the views to the backyard. Bedroom ensuite downstairs and powder bathroom. Laundry room is oversized. Home has brand new carpet and paint all in neutral colors. Large master bedroom with the wall opened up, that if replaced would make this a 5 bedroom home. Home is in impeccable condition. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, and wood floors through-out the 2nd level of the home. Front yard has wrought iron fencing, lots of palms, and great curb appeal, and is on single loaded streets and Cul De Sac. Schools are all rated 10's which include Yorba Linda High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have any available units?
27860 Mount Shasta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have?
Some of 27860 Mount Shasta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27860 Mount Shasta Way currently offering any rent specials?
27860 Mount Shasta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27860 Mount Shasta Way pet-friendly?
No, 27860 Mount Shasta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way offer parking?
Yes, 27860 Mount Shasta Way offers parking.
Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27860 Mount Shasta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have a pool?
Yes, 27860 Mount Shasta Way has a pool.
Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have accessible units?
No, 27860 Mount Shasta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27860 Mount Shasta Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 27860 Mount Shasta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27860 Mount Shasta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
