27005 Big Horn Mountain Way

Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 4 Car Garage Home in Yorba Linda Vista Bel Aire Estate
APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, September 8th.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!
Huge 2 story home, an entertainers dream
4 car attached garage
Gourmet Kitchen
Vaulted Ceilings
High windows provide plenty of natural light
Whole House Fan for helping to cool the property
Spacious Master Suite W/ Walk-in closets
Downstairs guestroom with built-in wall bed, fit with mattress
Fireplace in living room
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Extra-large family room with pull-down projection screen
Plush Backyard with Pool
Ready to use outdoor speakers
Outdoor BBQ island
Solar included (which will cover most electrical usage)
Gardening Service included
Pool Service included
NON-SMOKING UNIT
$4,995 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!
Please submit for pets.
