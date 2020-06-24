27005 Big Horn Mountain Way

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 4 Car Garage Home in Yorba Linda Vista Bel Aire Estate - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 4 Car Garage Home in Yorba Linda Vista Bel Aire Estate



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, September 8th.

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



Huge 2 story home, an entertainers dream

4 car attached garage

Gourmet Kitchen

Vaulted Ceilings

High windows provide plenty of natural light

Whole House Fan for helping to cool the property

Spacious Master Suite W/ Walk-in closets

Downstairs guestroom with built-in wall bed, fit with mattress

Fireplace in living room

Washer and Dryer Hookups

Extra-large family room with pull-down projection screen

Plush Backyard with Pool

Ready to use outdoor speakers

Outdoor BBQ island

Solar included (which will cover most electrical usage)

Gardening Service included

Pool Service included



NON-SMOKING UNIT



$4,995 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!



Please submit for pets.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE4995836)