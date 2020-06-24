All apartments in Yorba Linda
27005 Big Horn Mountain Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

27005 Big Horn Mountain Way

27005 Big Horn Mountain Way · No Longer Available
Location

27005 Big Horn Mountain Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 4 Car Garage Home in Yorba Linda Vista Bel Aire Estate - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 4 Car Garage Home in Yorba Linda Vista Bel Aire Estate

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SUNDAY, September 8th.
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

Huge 2 story home, an entertainers dream
4 car attached garage
Gourmet Kitchen
Vaulted Ceilings
High windows provide plenty of natural light
Whole House Fan for helping to cool the property
Spacious Master Suite W/ Walk-in closets
Downstairs guestroom with built-in wall bed, fit with mattress
Fireplace in living room
Washer and Dryer Hookups
Extra-large family room with pull-down projection screen
Plush Backyard with Pool
Ready to use outdoor speakers
Outdoor BBQ island
Solar included (which will cover most electrical usage)
Gardening Service included
Pool Service included

NON-SMOKING UNIT

$4,995 Security Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!

Please submit for pets.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4995836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have any available units?
27005 Big Horn Mountain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have?
Some of 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
27005 Big Horn Mountain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way is pet friendly.
Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way offers parking.
Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have a pool?
Yes, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way has a pool.
Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have accessible units?
No, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 27005 Big Horn Mountain Way does not have units with air conditioning.
