23820 Nicole Way

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a view. Wood floors throughout the first level. Living room enjoys cathedral ceilings, and full wall of windows. Light and bright, white kitchen adjacent to nook that leads to the Family room with fire place. Backyard has pavers on patio, fountain, and opens to greenbelt for privacy. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with views. Master bathroom has double sinks, tub, shower, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hallway bathroom with double sinks also. 2 car garage, inside laundry room, and shutters. Association has 2 pools, tennis course, and parklike grounds. Walk to Bryant Ranch Elementary school and park.