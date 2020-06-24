All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23820 Nicole Way

23820 Nicole Way · No Longer Available
Location

23820 Nicole Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a view. Wood floors throughout the first level. Living room enjoys cathedral ceilings, and full wall of windows. Light and bright, white kitchen adjacent to nook that leads to the Family room with fire place. Backyard has pavers on patio, fountain, and opens to greenbelt for privacy. Upstairs is the Master bedroom with views. Master bathroom has double sinks, tub, shower, and walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hallway bathroom with double sinks also. 2 car garage, inside laundry room, and shutters. Association has 2 pools, tennis course, and parklike grounds. Walk to Bryant Ranch Elementary school and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23820 Nicole Way have any available units?
23820 Nicole Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 23820 Nicole Way have?
Some of 23820 Nicole Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23820 Nicole Way currently offering any rent specials?
23820 Nicole Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23820 Nicole Way pet-friendly?
No, 23820 Nicole Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 23820 Nicole Way offer parking?
Yes, 23820 Nicole Way offers parking.
Does 23820 Nicole Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23820 Nicole Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23820 Nicole Way have a pool?
Yes, 23820 Nicole Way has a pool.
Does 23820 Nicole Way have accessible units?
No, 23820 Nicole Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23820 Nicole Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 23820 Nicole Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23820 Nicole Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23820 Nicole Way does not have units with air conditioning.
