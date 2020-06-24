All apartments in Yorba Linda
21700 Potomac Avenue

Location

21700 Potomac Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, single story home with recent upgrades; new roof, new windows, new flooring, new interior paint. Enjoy wonderful views of city lights and hills. 3 bedrooms; Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, three closets and master bathroom. Both secondary bedrooms have their own private bathroom.
Large living room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Slider in living room overlooks beautiful backyard and great views. Formal dining room with sliding doors also leading to private backyard. Spacious kitchen, separate laundry room and 3 car garage with built-in cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21700 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
21700 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21700 Potomac Avenue have?
Some of 21700 Potomac Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21700 Potomac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21700 Potomac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21700 Potomac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21700 Potomac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21700 Potomac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21700 Potomac Avenue offers parking.
Does 21700 Potomac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21700 Potomac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21700 Potomac Avenue have a pool?
No, 21700 Potomac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21700 Potomac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21700 Potomac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21700 Potomac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21700 Potomac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21700 Potomac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21700 Potomac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
