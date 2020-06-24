21700 Potomac Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful, single story home with recent upgrades; new roof, new windows, new flooring, new interior paint. Enjoy wonderful views of city lights and hills. 3 bedrooms; Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, three closets and master bathroom. Both secondary bedrooms have their own private bathroom.

Large living room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Slider in living room overlooks beautiful backyard and great views. Formal dining room with sliding doors also leading to private backyard. Spacious kitchen, separate laundry room and 3 car garage with built-in cabinets.