All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 21485 Via La Naranja.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
21485 Via La Naranja
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

21485 Via La Naranja

21485 Via La Naranja · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

21485 Via La Naranja, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
tennis court
fire pit
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
tennis court
Premium 4 bedroom, 3 bath East Lake Village home in the Yorba Linda High School area. Cul de sac location. New paint and carpet. Beautifully remodeled kitchen overlooks the expanded family room with fireplace and custom cabinetry. Private backyard includes a built-in BBQ and fire pit. This home has solid surface flooring on the first floor, new windows throughout and a spacious open floor plan. In addition to the downstairs bedroom and bath, the upstairs has three bedrooms including the master bedroom. A short walk to shopping, restaurants and trails. Enjoy East Lake Amenities: 15 acre lake, tennis courts, parks, workout room and club house. Close to freeways and most conveniences!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21485 Via La Naranja have any available units?
21485 Via La Naranja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21485 Via La Naranja have?
Some of 21485 Via La Naranja's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21485 Via La Naranja currently offering any rent specials?
21485 Via La Naranja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21485 Via La Naranja pet-friendly?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21485 Via La Naranja offer parking?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja does not offer parking.
Does 21485 Via La Naranja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21485 Via La Naranja have a pool?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja does not have a pool.
Does 21485 Via La Naranja have accessible units?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja does not have accessible units.
Does 21485 Via La Naranja have units with dishwashers?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21485 Via La Naranja have units with air conditioning?
No, 21485 Via La Naranja does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles