21485 Via La Naranja

Premium 4 bedroom, 3 bath East Lake Village home in the Yorba Linda High School area. Cul de sac location. New paint and carpet. Beautifully remodeled kitchen overlooks the expanded family room with fireplace and custom cabinetry. Private backyard includes a built-in BBQ and fire pit. This home has solid surface flooring on the first floor, new windows throughout and a spacious open floor plan. In addition to the downstairs bedroom and bath, the upstairs has three bedrooms including the master bedroom. A short walk to shopping, restaurants and trails. Enjoy East Lake Amenities: 15 acre lake, tennis courts, parks, workout room and club house. Close to freeways and most conveniences!