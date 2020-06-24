All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated May 1 2020

21123 Via Santiago

21123 Via Santiago · No Longer Available
Location

21123 Via Santiago, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Move in Ready Rancho Dominguez 2 Story Condo! This home is in a prime location in this gorgeous community. The home has been recently painted and has new beautiful laminate flooring and high quality upstairs carpeting. Downstairs you'll find the kitchen, dining area, powder room, and family room with a cozy fireplace. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Yes, that would be TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! The home has energy efficient dual pane windows. You have your very own private patio that sits between the home and the 2 car garage. The Rancho Dominguez community has lush gorgeous greenbelts, gated swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. The neighborhood is surrounded by walking trails and is located near the highly acclaimed Travis Ranch School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21123 Via Santiago have any available units?
21123 Via Santiago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21123 Via Santiago have?
Some of 21123 Via Santiago's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21123 Via Santiago currently offering any rent specials?
21123 Via Santiago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21123 Via Santiago pet-friendly?
No, 21123 Via Santiago is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 21123 Via Santiago offer parking?
Yes, 21123 Via Santiago offers parking.
Does 21123 Via Santiago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21123 Via Santiago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21123 Via Santiago have a pool?
Yes, 21123 Via Santiago has a pool.
Does 21123 Via Santiago have accessible units?
No, 21123 Via Santiago does not have accessible units.
Does 21123 Via Santiago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21123 Via Santiago has units with dishwashers.
Does 21123 Via Santiago have units with air conditioning?
No, 21123 Via Santiago does not have units with air conditioning.

