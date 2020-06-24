21123 Via Santiago

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Move in Ready Rancho Dominguez 2 Story Condo! This home is in a prime location in this gorgeous community. The home has been recently painted and has new beautiful laminate flooring and high quality upstairs carpeting. Downstairs you'll find the kitchen, dining area, powder room, and family room with a cozy fireplace. Both upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Yes, that would be TWO MASTER BEDROOMS! The home has energy efficient dual pane windows. You have your very own private patio that sits between the home and the 2 car garage. The Rancho Dominguez community has lush gorgeous greenbelts, gated swimming pool, playground, and tennis courts. The neighborhood is surrounded by walking trails and is located near the highly acclaimed Travis Ranch School.