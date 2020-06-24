21121 Vía Santiago

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

This completely remodeled 2 story townhome in Yorba Linda is available immediately. This beautiful home is located in a great family neighborhood near excellent schools. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, central heat and air conditioning, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded shaker cabinets, new appliances and trey ceiling with recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms, new mirrored closet doors, new HVAC system, updated plumbing, new carpet and vinyl plank flooring and new interior paint. The Owner has spared no expense. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool, spa, tennis courts and tot lot. Located near walking trails, shopping and freeways. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Available immediately. Please contact Jessica with OC Pro Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing.