Last updated April 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

21121 Vía Santiago

21121 Via Santiago · No Longer Available
Location

21121 Via Santiago, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
This completely remodeled 2 story townhome in Yorba Linda is available immediately. This beautiful home is located in a great family neighborhood near excellent schools. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, central heat and air conditioning, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded shaker cabinets, new appliances and trey ceiling with recessed lighting, remodeled bathrooms, new mirrored closet doors, new HVAC system, updated plumbing, new carpet and vinyl plank flooring and new interior paint. The Owner has spared no expense. Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays for HOA fees. HOA includes pool, spa, tennis courts and tot lot. Located near walking trails, shopping and freeways. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Available immediately. Please contact Jessica with OC Pro Property Management for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21121 Vía Santiago have any available units?
21121 Vía Santiago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 21121 Vía Santiago have?
Some of 21121 Vía Santiago's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21121 Vía Santiago currently offering any rent specials?
21121 Vía Santiago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21121 Vía Santiago pet-friendly?
Yes, 21121 Vía Santiago is pet friendly.
Does 21121 Vía Santiago offer parking?
Yes, 21121 Vía Santiago offers parking.
Does 21121 Vía Santiago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21121 Vía Santiago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21121 Vía Santiago have a pool?
Yes, 21121 Vía Santiago has a pool.
Does 21121 Vía Santiago have accessible units?
No, 21121 Vía Santiago does not have accessible units.
Does 21121 Vía Santiago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21121 Vía Santiago has units with dishwashers.
Does 21121 Vía Santiago have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21121 Vía Santiago has units with air conditioning.
