20710 Via Viento
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM

20710 Via Viento

20710 via Viento · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

20710 via Viento, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful Travis Ranch home situated on 12,000 sq ft, all flat and located at cul-de-sac. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Cozy Family room with a fire place and surround sound, and a beautiful French door leading to the large backyard, formal dining, Formal living room. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and engineered stone counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, built-ins, granite counter tops and tub with seamless glass enclosure. Double-pane windows throughout, recessed lights, crown molding and baseboard. Large upstairs deck to enjoy the city lights view. Huge backyard with covered patio to entertain family and friends and RV parking. Enjoy California distinguish schools, Travis elementary and middle school and Yorba Linda High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20710 Via Viento have any available units?
20710 Via Viento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20710 Via Viento have?
Some of 20710 Via Viento's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20710 Via Viento currently offering any rent specials?
20710 Via Viento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20710 Via Viento pet-friendly?
No, 20710 Via Viento is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20710 Via Viento offer parking?
Yes, 20710 Via Viento offers parking.
Does 20710 Via Viento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20710 Via Viento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20710 Via Viento have a pool?
No, 20710 Via Viento does not have a pool.
Does 20710 Via Viento have accessible units?
No, 20710 Via Viento does not have accessible units.
Does 20710 Via Viento have units with dishwashers?
No, 20710 Via Viento does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20710 Via Viento have units with air conditioning?
No, 20710 Via Viento does not have units with air conditioning.
