20710 Via Viento

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Travis Ranch home situated on 12,000 sq ft, all flat and located at cul-de-sac. 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. Cozy Family room with a fire place and surround sound, and a beautiful French door leading to the large backyard, formal dining, Formal living room. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and engineered stone counter tops. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, built-ins, granite counter tops and tub with seamless glass enclosure. Double-pane windows throughout, recessed lights, crown molding and baseboard. Large upstairs deck to enjoy the city lights view. Huge backyard with covered patio to entertain family and friends and RV parking. Enjoy California distinguish schools, Travis elementary and middle school and Yorba Linda High school.