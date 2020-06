Amenities

Living space, Lifestyle, and Location! - East Lake 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths approx. 2300sqft.Very neat and clean property. Marble and tile upgrades throughout the home. Family room with fireplace and wet bar. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets. Located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Access to community pools and spa. Turnkey and ready to move in!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4707492)