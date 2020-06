20561 Easthill Drive

Amenities

DESIRABLE EAST LAKE VILLAGE HOME IN YORBA LINDA - WELL MAINTAINED - AVAILABLE 12/01/2018 - ***WOOD FLOOR IN FORMAL LIVING ROOM (HIGH CEILING), FORMAL DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN WITH NOOK BREAKFAST AREA. ***BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH PRIVATE GREEN BACK YARD. ***KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BACK SPLASH, WOOD CABINETS. ***LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH OVAL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, SPACIOUS CLOSET. ***ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. ***COMPUTER AREA NICHE ON HALLWAY UPSTAIRS. ***DOWNSTAIRS LAUNDRY ROOM WITH SINK AND PLENTY OF CABINETS. ***LARGE STORAGE CLOSET UNDER THE STAIRCASE. ***3 CAR GARAGE. ***ENJOY THE EAST LAKE VILLAGE COMMUNITY AMENITIES: SWIMMING POOLS, LAKE, CLUBHOUSE, BOATHOUSE, WALKING AND HORSE TRAILS, ETC. ***CLOSE TO SCHOOL, SHOPPING, AND FREEWAYS. ***IT WILL NOT LAST!!! PLEASE COME TO SEE AND FEEL FOR YOURSELF. ***NO PET PLEASE !!!