20470 Elm Hill Ln.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool racquetball court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court garage

Two Bedroom Condo in a Peaceful Community in Yorba Linda! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is 1,080 square feet and situated in a great community in Yorba Linda! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a spacious living and dining room filled with natural lighting and brand new carpets and paint throughout! Downstairs includes the kitchen, laundry room, living room, dining room and half bathroom. The kitchen has plenty counter and cabinet space for all your storage and cooking needs! There is a gas stove top and oven, dishwasher, and double sink. The laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups with ample storage space! Off of the dining room there is a private fenced patio, the perfect place to entertain! Upstairs you will find the two bedrooms and a full sized bathroom. Both bedrooms feature large closets and windows and are both very spacious! The bathroom upstairs features a cabinet vanity, bathtub and a shower. Attached one car garage with additional storage included. The community features a pool and racquetball court! Nearby you will find shopping centers, multiple parks including Yorba Regional Park, Glenknoll Elementary School, restaurants and freeway access to the 90 and 91 freeways. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for water, electric and gas. Trash included.



DRE# 01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106319)