All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 20470 Elm Hill Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
20470 Elm Hill Ln.
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

20470 Elm Hill Ln.

20470 Elm Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

20470 Elm Hill Ln, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
Two Bedroom Condo in a Peaceful Community in Yorba Linda! - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is 1,080 square feet and situated in a great community in Yorba Linda! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a spacious living and dining room filled with natural lighting and brand new carpets and paint throughout! Downstairs includes the kitchen, laundry room, living room, dining room and half bathroom. The kitchen has plenty counter and cabinet space for all your storage and cooking needs! There is a gas stove top and oven, dishwasher, and double sink. The laundry room includes washer and dryer hookups with ample storage space! Off of the dining room there is a private fenced patio, the perfect place to entertain! Upstairs you will find the two bedrooms and a full sized bathroom. Both bedrooms feature large closets and windows and are both very spacious! The bathroom upstairs features a cabinet vanity, bathtub and a shower. Attached one car garage with additional storage included. The community features a pool and racquetball court! Nearby you will find shopping centers, multiple parks including Yorba Regional Park, Glenknoll Elementary School, restaurants and freeway access to the 90 and 91 freeways. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for water, electric and gas. Trash included.

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have any available units?
20470 Elm Hill Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have?
Some of 20470 Elm Hill Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20470 Elm Hill Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
20470 Elm Hill Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20470 Elm Hill Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. offers parking.
Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. has a pool.
Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have accessible units?
No, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 20470 Elm Hill Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20470 Elm Hill Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsYorba Linda 2 Bedroom Apartments
Yorba Linda 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsYorba Linda Dog Friendly Apartments
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles