Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

20325 Via Las Villas

20325 via Las Villas · No Longer Available
Location

20325 via Las Villas, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
East Lake Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Spacious & Modern East Lake Village Estate! Light, Bright & Beautiful 3,360-SqFt Cul-De-Sac Home Surrounded by Scenic Views of Mountains & Trees. Inviting Courtyard Entrance w/Palm Trees & Water Fountain Leads to Elegant Oak Double Entry Doors. Dramatic Foyer Impresses w/Soaring Two-Story Ceiling & Handsome Wood & Faux-Wood Tile Flooring. Formal Living Rm has Marble Fireplace, Into Formal Dining Rm & Sparkling Remodeled Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Newer White Soft-Close Cabinetry, Walk-In Pantry, Bar Top Seating & All Stainless-Steel Appliances. Kitchen is Open to Family Great Rm w/Fireplace. Upstairs Find a Big Master Suite w/Fireplace & Walk-In Closet. Master Bath w/Dual Marble Vanities, Multi-Jet Tub & Separate Shower w/Seat. Upstairs are 3 More Bedrooms, Including a Jr Suite w/Private Bath, a Study/Office (optional 6th bedroom) & Another Full Bath. On Main Floor is Large 5th Bedroom Suite w/Private Bath & Separate Door Access, Perfect for Guests or In-Laws. Inside Laundry Rm w/Sink. Attached 3-Car Garage w/Built-In Cabinets. Dual-Zone Central Heating & AC, Water Softener, Central Vacuum, Newer Water Heater, Whole House Intercom. Lovely Backyard w/Patio Space, Soothing Rock Waterfall Pond & Numerous Fruit Trees. Award winning schools including Fairmont, Bernardo Yorba and Esperanza. Minutes away from shopping & restaurants. Come to see, you must love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20325 Via Las Villas have any available units?
20325 Via Las Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20325 Via Las Villas have?
Some of 20325 Via Las Villas's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20325 Via Las Villas currently offering any rent specials?
20325 Via Las Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20325 Via Las Villas pet-friendly?
No, 20325 Via Las Villas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20325 Via Las Villas offer parking?
Yes, 20325 Via Las Villas offers parking.
Does 20325 Via Las Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20325 Via Las Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20325 Via Las Villas have a pool?
No, 20325 Via Las Villas does not have a pool.
Does 20325 Via Las Villas have accessible units?
No, 20325 Via Las Villas does not have accessible units.
Does 20325 Via Las Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20325 Via Las Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does 20325 Via Las Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20325 Via Las Villas has units with air conditioning.
