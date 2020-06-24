20325 Via Las Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Spacious & Modern East Lake Village Estate! Light, Bright & Beautiful 3,360-SqFt Cul-De-Sac Home Surrounded by Scenic Views of Mountains & Trees. Inviting Courtyard Entrance w/Palm Trees & Water Fountain Leads to Elegant Oak Double Entry Doors. Dramatic Foyer Impresses w/Soaring Two-Story Ceiling & Handsome Wood & Faux-Wood Tile Flooring. Formal Living Rm has Marble Fireplace, Into Formal Dining Rm & Sparkling Remodeled Kitchen w/Quartz Countertops, Newer White Soft-Close Cabinetry, Walk-In Pantry, Bar Top Seating & All Stainless-Steel Appliances. Kitchen is Open to Family Great Rm w/Fireplace. Upstairs Find a Big Master Suite w/Fireplace & Walk-In Closet. Master Bath w/Dual Marble Vanities, Multi-Jet Tub & Separate Shower w/Seat. Upstairs are 3 More Bedrooms, Including a Jr Suite w/Private Bath, a Study/Office (optional 6th bedroom) & Another Full Bath. On Main Floor is Large 5th Bedroom Suite w/Private Bath & Separate Door Access, Perfect for Guests or In-Laws. Inside Laundry Rm w/Sink. Attached 3-Car Garage w/Built-In Cabinets. Dual-Zone Central Heating & AC, Water Softener, Central Vacuum, Newer Water Heater, Whole House Intercom. Lovely Backyard w/Patio Space, Soothing Rock Waterfall Pond & Numerous Fruit Trees. Award winning schools including Fairmont, Bernardo Yorba and Esperanza. Minutes away from shopping & restaurants. Come to see, you must love it!