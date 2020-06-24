20143 Umbria Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A beautifully upgraded, Toll Brothers built, dual master suites house at Sorrento at Amalfi Hills is up for lease and sale in Yorba Linda. This gorgeous house has lots of upgrades including marble and wood floors, wood shutters and crown mouldings throughout. Upon entry, a high 20 foot high entry with marble floor greets you with formal living room to your left with fire place, a formal dining room with butlers pantry to the right with a door leading to kitchen. Further down, you will find formal family room with hardwood floors and a fire place with lots of recessed lightings for warm ambience and Kitchen with upgraded marble island, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, and glass tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Dual master suite upgrades for master suite on each floor with walk in closets and meticulously upgraded bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a large loft fit for any family activities overlooking grand entry. Upstairs master suite has separate mirrored his and her closets with marble jetted tub and beautifully appointed touch. Three more bedrooms with their own bathrooms with walk in closets complete this beautifully upgraded house in one of the most coveted areas in Yorba Linda. Great schools including Yorba Linda High School is just a walk down the hill.