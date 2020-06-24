All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

20143 Umbria Way

20143 Umbria Way · No Longer Available
Location

20143 Umbria Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A beautifully upgraded, Toll Brothers built, dual master suites house at Sorrento at Amalfi Hills is up for lease and sale in Yorba Linda. This gorgeous house has lots of upgrades including marble and wood floors, wood shutters and crown mouldings throughout. Upon entry, a high 20 foot high entry with marble floor greets you with formal living room to your left with fire place, a formal dining room with butlers pantry to the right with a door leading to kitchen. Further down, you will find formal family room with hardwood floors and a fire place with lots of recessed lightings for warm ambience and Kitchen with upgraded marble island, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, and glass tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Dual master suite upgrades for master suite on each floor with walk in closets and meticulously upgraded bathrooms. Upstairs you will find a large loft fit for any family activities overlooking grand entry. Upstairs master suite has separate mirrored his and her closets with marble jetted tub and beautifully appointed touch. Three more bedrooms with their own bathrooms with walk in closets complete this beautifully upgraded house in one of the most coveted areas in Yorba Linda. Great schools including Yorba Linda High School is just a walk down the hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20143 Umbria Way have any available units?
20143 Umbria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20143 Umbria Way have?
Some of 20143 Umbria Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20143 Umbria Way currently offering any rent specials?
20143 Umbria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20143 Umbria Way pet-friendly?
No, 20143 Umbria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20143 Umbria Way offer parking?
Yes, 20143 Umbria Way offers parking.
Does 20143 Umbria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20143 Umbria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20143 Umbria Way have a pool?
No, 20143 Umbria Way does not have a pool.
Does 20143 Umbria Way have accessible units?
No, 20143 Umbria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20143 Umbria Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20143 Umbria Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20143 Umbria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20143 Umbria Way does not have units with air conditioning.

