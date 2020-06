20120 Volterra Lane

Amenities

LUXURY BEAUTIFUL HOME, THIS 5,000 SQFT HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS AND PRIVATE ' AMALFI HILLS SORRENTO COMMUNITY, IS WITH CITY LIGHT VIEWS AND HORSE TRAILS, HIKING TRAILS, WALKING DISTANCE TO BRAND NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & SOCCER FIELD PARK. THE ONE BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND 2AN FLOOR HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL MASTER BATHROOMS SUITE INCLUDES A DUAL VANITY'S, WALK-IN CLOSET, BALCONY, AND SUMPTUOUS BATHROOM. UPGRADED GOURMET KITCHEN WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM AND BREAKFAST NOOK. Pets Welcome. The property allows for a self guided tour, Thanks