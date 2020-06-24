All apartments in Yorba Linda
20091 Avenida Del Norte

Location

20091 Avenida Del Norte, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home! Avenida Del Norte is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Family home offering approximately 1,152 sq. ft. of comfortable living space located in a quiet neighborhood. This great footprint offers an amazing living room, remodeled kitchen and a direct access 2 car garage, most of which has been recently remodeled. Some of the many great features of this home are the custom vinyl flooring, updated two tone paint with custom baseboards, mirrored wardrobe doors, 2” blinds, recessed lighting and ceiling fans with remodeled bathrooms offering updated cabinetry, custom tile surrounds and all new fixtures! The kitchen has been fully remodeled with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a custom glass tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. The grounds are amazing as they offer 11,036 sq. ft. with a great pool and spa, a really nice outdoor living area and plenty of grass to just have fun and entertain. This is a truly fantastic home and it won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have any available units?
20091 Avenida Del Norte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have?
Some of 20091 Avenida Del Norte's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20091 Avenida Del Norte currently offering any rent specials?
20091 Avenida Del Norte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20091 Avenida Del Norte pet-friendly?
No, 20091 Avenida Del Norte is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte offer parking?
Yes, 20091 Avenida Del Norte offers parking.
Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20091 Avenida Del Norte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have a pool?
Yes, 20091 Avenida Del Norte has a pool.
Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have accessible units?
No, 20091 Avenida Del Norte does not have accessible units.
Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20091 Avenida Del Norte has units with dishwashers.
Does 20091 Avenida Del Norte have units with air conditioning?
No, 20091 Avenida Del Norte does not have units with air conditioning.
