20091 Avenida Del Norte

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Welcome home! Avenida Del Norte is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Single Family home offering approximately 1,152 sq. ft. of comfortable living space located in a quiet neighborhood. This great footprint offers an amazing living room, remodeled kitchen and a direct access 2 car garage, most of which has been recently remodeled. Some of the many great features of this home are the custom vinyl flooring, updated two tone paint with custom baseboards, mirrored wardrobe doors, 2” blinds, recessed lighting and ceiling fans with remodeled bathrooms offering updated cabinetry, custom tile surrounds and all new fixtures! The kitchen has been fully remodeled with shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, a custom glass tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. The grounds are amazing as they offer 11,036 sq. ft. with a great pool and spa, a really nice outdoor living area and plenty of grass to just have fun and entertain. This is a truly fantastic home and it won’t last!