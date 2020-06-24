All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:12 PM

19956 Giovanni Court

19956 Giovanni Court · No Longer Available
Location

19956 Giovanni Court, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this Stylish and Upgraded End-Unit Detached Condo in the prestigious community of Tierra in Villaggio. The Open Floor Plans directs to a Gourmet Kitchen which boasts a 42" Built-in GE Monogram Refrigerator with Ice Maker, professional grade stainless steel appliances, a 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. The Breakfast Bar provides extra seating besides the Dining Room. The Laundry Rm is adjacent to the kitchen and has extra storage cabinets. A Storage Closet is conveniently located next to the attached 2 Car Garage. The Tankless water heater provides instant hot water. The Living Room has lots of window to provide natural lighting. A beautiful banister leads to the carpeted hallway and bedrooms. The 2 Bdrms share a Jack-and-Jill Bath. The Master Bedrm is fitted with plantation shutters, a ceiling fan, and a walk-in Closet. The Master Bath has a Soaking Tub and a separate Walk-in Shower. Both Baths have dual vanities. The extra large lot offers a perfect Entertainers Backyard with professional landscaping, a grassy area, rose bushes and small shrubs. The End Unit allows open views of hills and trees. The Privacy is perfect for your Relaxation! Close proximity to the nearby Black Gold Golf Course, Hiking Trails, and shopping. Walking distance to the zoned Yorba Linda High School. It has both the Suburban Quintessentials and the Ideal Yorba Linda location for your Discerning Consideration!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19956 Giovanni Court have any available units?
19956 Giovanni Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19956 Giovanni Court have?
Some of 19956 Giovanni Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19956 Giovanni Court currently offering any rent specials?
19956 Giovanni Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19956 Giovanni Court pet-friendly?
No, 19956 Giovanni Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19956 Giovanni Court offer parking?
Yes, 19956 Giovanni Court offers parking.
Does 19956 Giovanni Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19956 Giovanni Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19956 Giovanni Court have a pool?
No, 19956 Giovanni Court does not have a pool.
Does 19956 Giovanni Court have accessible units?
No, 19956 Giovanni Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19956 Giovanni Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19956 Giovanni Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 19956 Giovanni Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19956 Giovanni Court does not have units with air conditioning.
