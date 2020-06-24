19956 Giovanni Court

Amenities

Welcome to this Stylish and Upgraded End-Unit Detached Condo in the prestigious community of Tierra in Villaggio. The Open Floor Plans directs to a Gourmet Kitchen which boasts a 42" Built-in GE Monogram Refrigerator with Ice Maker, professional grade stainless steel appliances, a 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, upgraded cabinets and granite countertops. The Breakfast Bar provides extra seating besides the Dining Room. The Laundry Rm is adjacent to the kitchen and has extra storage cabinets. A Storage Closet is conveniently located next to the attached 2 Car Garage. The Tankless water heater provides instant hot water. The Living Room has lots of window to provide natural lighting. A beautiful banister leads to the carpeted hallway and bedrooms. The 2 Bdrms share a Jack-and-Jill Bath. The Master Bedrm is fitted with plantation shutters, a ceiling fan, and a walk-in Closet. The Master Bath has a Soaking Tub and a separate Walk-in Shower. Both Baths have dual vanities. The extra large lot offers a perfect Entertainers Backyard with professional landscaping, a grassy area, rose bushes and small shrubs. The End Unit allows open views of hills and trees. The Privacy is perfect for your Relaxation! Close proximity to the nearby Black Gold Golf Course, Hiking Trails, and shopping. Walking distance to the zoned Yorba Linda High School. It has both the Suburban Quintessentials and the Ideal Yorba Linda location for your Discerning Consideration!