All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 19781 MAJORCA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
19781 MAJORCA Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

19781 MAJORCA Lane

19781 Majorca Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

19781 Majorca Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Highly Upgraded 4-Bdrm Single Story in the Heart of Yorba Linda! Small Cul-De-Sac Street 0.5 Miles from Top Rated 9/10 Fairmont Elmntry, Bernardo Yorba Middle & YL High - Move-In-Ready Home w/No Interior Steps Was Extensively Upgraded in 2018 .... Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring & New Carpet Throughout, New Concrete Tile Roof, Freshly Painted Inside & Out, New Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Solid Wood & Beveled Glass Front Entry Doors, Dual-Pane Windows & More! Nearly 2,000 SqFt-Floorplan Offers 4 Bdrms & 2.5 Baths w/High Vaulted Ceilings Throughout - Formal Living Rm has Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Fireplace w/Custom Wood Mantle - Formal Dining Rm - Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher & Electric Cooktop/Oven w/Hood - Kitchen Open to Family Rm w/Brick Fireplace & Sliding Glass Door to Backyard - Master Suite is Very Spacious & has Custom Closet Organizers - Master Bath Offers Granite Vanity & Jet Tub/Shower - 3 More Bdrms have Ceiling Fans, Custom Closet Organizers & Cordless Blackout Window Shades - 2nd Full Hall Bath with Granite Vanity & Tub/Shower + Separate Powder Rm for Guests - Convenient Inside Laundry Rm w/Storage Shelves - Attached 2-Car Garage - Large Private Backyard Surrounded by Green with Lots of Grass for Pets & Play - Newer Furnace & AC Condenser, Toilets, Nest Smart Thermostat & Smoke Detectors - Walking Distance to Parks, Schools, Shopping & Dining ... One of the Best Locations in the City!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have any available units?
19781 MAJORCA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have?
Some of 19781 MAJORCA Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19781 MAJORCA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19781 MAJORCA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19781 MAJORCA Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19781 MAJORCA Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19781 MAJORCA Lane offers parking.
Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19781 MAJORCA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have a pool?
No, 19781 MAJORCA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have accessible units?
No, 19781 MAJORCA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19781 MAJORCA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19781 MAJORCA Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19781 MAJORCA Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles