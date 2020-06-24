19781 MAJORCA Lane

Amenities

Highly Upgraded 4-Bdrm Single Story in the Heart of Yorba Linda! Small Cul-De-Sac Street 0.5 Miles from Top Rated 9/10 Fairmont Elmntry, Bernardo Yorba Middle & YL High - Move-In-Ready Home w/No Interior Steps Was Extensively Upgraded in 2018 .... Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring & New Carpet Throughout, New Concrete Tile Roof, Freshly Painted Inside & Out, New Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Solid Wood & Beveled Glass Front Entry Doors, Dual-Pane Windows & More! Nearly 2,000 SqFt-Floorplan Offers 4 Bdrms & 2.5 Baths w/High Vaulted Ceilings Throughout - Formal Living Rm has Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Fireplace w/Custom Wood Mantle - Formal Dining Rm - Updated Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Including Dishwasher & Electric Cooktop/Oven w/Hood - Kitchen Open to Family Rm w/Brick Fireplace & Sliding Glass Door to Backyard - Master Suite is Very Spacious & has Custom Closet Organizers - Master Bath Offers Granite Vanity & Jet Tub/Shower - 3 More Bdrms have Ceiling Fans, Custom Closet Organizers & Cordless Blackout Window Shades - 2nd Full Hall Bath with Granite Vanity & Tub/Shower + Separate Powder Rm for Guests - Convenient Inside Laundry Rm w/Storage Shelves - Attached 2-Car Garage - Large Private Backyard Surrounded by Green with Lots of Grass for Pets & Play - Newer Furnace & AC Condenser, Toilets, Nest Smart Thermostat & Smoke Detectors - Walking Distance to Parks, Schools, Shopping & Dining ... One of the Best Locations in the City!