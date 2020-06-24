All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

19731 GREENLEAF

19731 Greenleaf Plz · No Longer Available
Location

19731 Greenleaf Plz, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright Updated 4-Bedroom Home on Small Cul-De-Sac Street! This Spacious 1,600-SqFt Single Story has No Inside Steps & Sits in the Heart of Yorba Linda Close to Parks & Highly Desirable Schools - Freshly Painted Inside & Out - Brand New Roof - New Laminate Flooring Throughout - Big Chef's Kitchen has White Cabinetry, Granite Countertops & Stainless-Steel Appliances, Including Refrigerator - Kitchen Island with Bar Top Seating + Expanded Dining Nook - Formal Living Room with Brick Fireplace - All Dual-Paned Windows & Sliding Glass Doors with Quality Plantation Shutters - Master Suite Features Walk-In Closet with Organizers & Private Bathroom with Shower - Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms - Recently Remodeled Hallway Bath has Modern Vanity & Tub/Shower - Beautiful Private Backyard with Solid Covered Patio Space & Green Grassy Lawn - Attached 2-Car Garage with Built-In Storage - Walk to Kingsbriar Park, Just Down the Street! Award-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District: Glenknoll Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle & Esperanza High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19731 GREENLEAF have any available units?
19731 GREENLEAF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19731 GREENLEAF have?
Some of 19731 GREENLEAF's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19731 GREENLEAF currently offering any rent specials?
19731 GREENLEAF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19731 GREENLEAF pet-friendly?
No, 19731 GREENLEAF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19731 GREENLEAF offer parking?
Yes, 19731 GREENLEAF offers parking.
Does 19731 GREENLEAF have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19731 GREENLEAF does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19731 GREENLEAF have a pool?
No, 19731 GREENLEAF does not have a pool.
Does 19731 GREENLEAF have accessible units?
No, 19731 GREENLEAF does not have accessible units.
Does 19731 GREENLEAF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19731 GREENLEAF has units with dishwashers.
Does 19731 GREENLEAF have units with air conditioning?
No, 19731 GREENLEAF does not have units with air conditioning.
