19731 GREENLEAF

Bright Updated 4-Bedroom Home on Small Cul-De-Sac Street! This Spacious 1,600-SqFt Single Story has No Inside Steps & Sits in the Heart of Yorba Linda Close to Parks & Highly Desirable Schools - Freshly Painted Inside & Out - Brand New Roof - New Laminate Flooring Throughout - Big Chef's Kitchen has White Cabinetry, Granite Countertops & Stainless-Steel Appliances, Including Refrigerator - Kitchen Island with Bar Top Seating + Expanded Dining Nook - Formal Living Room with Brick Fireplace - All Dual-Paned Windows & Sliding Glass Doors with Quality Plantation Shutters - Master Suite Features Walk-In Closet with Organizers & Private Bathroom with Shower - Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms - Recently Remodeled Hallway Bath has Modern Vanity & Tub/Shower - Beautiful Private Backyard with Solid Covered Patio Space & Green Grassy Lawn - Attached 2-Car Garage with Built-In Storage - Walk to Kingsbriar Park, Just Down the Street! Award-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District: Glenknoll Elementary, Bernardo Yorba Middle & Esperanza High