19670 Monteano Lane

LANDLORD SEEKING WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS ONLY. NO PET PLEASE. BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TOWNHOUSE WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL 3 SCHOOLS, TRADER JOE'S, RITE AID, BANK, RESTAURANT, AND SHOPS. RECENTLY PAINTED W/ TEXTURED CEILINGS. REMODELED KITCHEN W/ QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, RECESSED LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR, AND LOTS OF CABINETS. FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOM. LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING AND FIREPLACE. ADDITIONAL STORAGE UNDERNEATH THE STAIR CASE. UPSTAIRS HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS. MASTER SUITE W/ A 3/4 BATHS, DUAL SINKS, AND SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. HOME ALSO HAS A FRONT FACING COURTYARD AND BACK PATIO AREA. HOME HAS VIEW TOWARDS 1 OF THE 2 COMMUNITY POOLS. NEWER DUAL PANE WINDOWS, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, AND DIRECT GARAGE ACCESS W/ GENEROUS STORAGE. HOA AMENITIES INCLUDE: 2 POOLS PLUS A KIDDIE POOL, JACUZZI, AND CLUBHOUSE. FAIRMONT KNOLLS PARK HAS TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND ADJACENT TO THIS TOWNHOME COMMUNITY. WALKING AND HORSEBACK RIDING TRAILS ARE ALSO NEARBY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. NO PET ALLOWED.