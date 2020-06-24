All apartments in Yorba Linda
19648 Castellana
19648 Castellana

19648 Castellana Plz · No Longer Available
Location

19648 Castellana Plz, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
LOVELY Yorba Linda Knolls, entire unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom.. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large entry area with a powder room downstairs for your guests. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and eating area. Formal living/dining room with stack stone fireplace. View of patio and large, shaded greenbelt area. Attached 2 car direct access garage with storage. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master suite with a bath and walk-in closet. 3 guest bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom. Property is located on a cul de sac, near main parking lot, 1 of 2 pools and clubhouse. Two guest parking spots nearby or lots of guest parking in the complex just a short walk away. Located near park with tennis courts. Centrally located near bus, shopping and schools. Walking distance to Fairmont Elementary, Bernardo Jr High and Yorba Linda High School. Pets considered with additional deposit. Call or text Valerie at 714-612-6562 to view or for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19648 Castellana have any available units?
19648 Castellana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19648 Castellana have?
Some of 19648 Castellana's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19648 Castellana currently offering any rent specials?
19648 Castellana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19648 Castellana pet-friendly?
Yes, 19648 Castellana is pet friendly.
Does 19648 Castellana offer parking?
Yes, 19648 Castellana offers parking.
Does 19648 Castellana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19648 Castellana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19648 Castellana have a pool?
Yes, 19648 Castellana has a pool.
Does 19648 Castellana have accessible units?
No, 19648 Castellana does not have accessible units.
Does 19648 Castellana have units with dishwashers?
No, 19648 Castellana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19648 Castellana have units with air conditioning?
No, 19648 Castellana does not have units with air conditioning.
