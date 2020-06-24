19648 Castellana

Amenities

LOVELY Yorba Linda Knolls, entire unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom.. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large entry area with a powder room downstairs for your guests. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and eating area. Formal living/dining room with stack stone fireplace. View of patio and large, shaded greenbelt area. Attached 2 car direct access garage with storage. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Master suite with a bath and walk-in closet. 3 guest bedrooms are serviced by a full bathroom. Property is located on a cul de sac, near main parking lot, 1 of 2 pools and clubhouse. Two guest parking spots nearby or lots of guest parking in the complex just a short walk away. Located near park with tennis courts. Centrally located near bus, shopping and schools. Walking distance to Fairmont Elementary, Bernardo Jr High and Yorba Linda High School. Pets considered with additional deposit. Call or text Valerie at 714-612-6562 to view or for more information.