19102 Alamo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

First floor unit with corner patio! Assigned carport space is right outside of the front door making it very convenient for loading groceries and other items into the home. FEELS LIKE NEW! Condo was recently updated with new kitchen counters, backsplash, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and laminate wood flooring. Two of the bedrooms open up into outdoor spaces with their own sliding door. Extra large closet in masterbedrrom with it's own private patio with higher walls. HOA has a pool and jacuzzi. Plenty of unassigned spaces in the quiet community of Kellogg Terrace. Highly desired Award-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District. Yorba Linda Country Club is within .5 miles.