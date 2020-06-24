All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

19102 Alamo Lane

19102 Alamo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19102 Alamo Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
First floor unit with corner patio! Assigned carport space is right outside of the front door making it very convenient for loading groceries and other items into the home. FEELS LIKE NEW! Condo was recently updated with new kitchen counters, backsplash, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and laminate wood flooring. Two of the bedrooms open up into outdoor spaces with their own sliding door. Extra large closet in masterbedrrom with it's own private patio with higher walls. HOA has a pool and jacuzzi. Plenty of unassigned spaces in the quiet community of Kellogg Terrace. Highly desired Award-Winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District. Yorba Linda Country Club is within .5 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19102 Alamo Lane have any available units?
19102 Alamo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 19102 Alamo Lane have?
Some of 19102 Alamo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19102 Alamo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19102 Alamo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19102 Alamo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19102 Alamo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 19102 Alamo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19102 Alamo Lane offers parking.
Does 19102 Alamo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19102 Alamo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19102 Alamo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19102 Alamo Lane has a pool.
Does 19102 Alamo Lane have accessible units?
No, 19102 Alamo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19102 Alamo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19102 Alamo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19102 Alamo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19102 Alamo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

