Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:52 PM

18997 Villa Terrace

18997 Villa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18997 Villa Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
wine room
yoga
Nestled in a highly cherished heart of Yorba Linda, this bold & beautiful single-level custom estate is inspired by European country estates that reflecting timeless design. Built on a private street, it offers effortless country living with exceptional amenities & modern luxury. The stunning open floor plan blends the indoor & outdoor areas harmoniously. The rotunda foyer, living room, wine room, office, and formal dining room are tastefully architecture with vaulted ceilings, columns, built-in cabinetry, elegant light fixtures, sensational built-in speakers and elegant fireplaces. The enormous Great Room & Kitchen offer lots of cabinets/shelves/desk/counters, vast marble top center island w/ storage underneath, top of the line chef appliances, and elegant breakfast nook. The bright & expansive Master Suite w/ a retreat area, a fireplace, 2 French doors to outside, spa-like bath, double-vanities, and huge walk-in closet, is perfect for relaxation. Three additional large en-suite bedrooms have walk-in closet & built-ins each. The professionally-landscaped backyard boasts a large Lynx BBQ/stove island, tranquil rock waterfall & spa, enchanted rock river, gazebo, serene yoga platform, herb/vegetable garden, and orchard w/ various fruit trees. The solar-energy system & drought tolerant landscaping are ideal for green living lifestyle. Award winning schools, convenient location, close to downtown & the new YL Town Center. This dream home truly offers exceptional quality & style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18997 Villa Terrace have any available units?
18997 Villa Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18997 Villa Terrace have?
Some of 18997 Villa Terrace's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18997 Villa Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
18997 Villa Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18997 Villa Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 18997 Villa Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18997 Villa Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 18997 Villa Terrace offers parking.
Does 18997 Villa Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18997 Villa Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18997 Villa Terrace have a pool?
No, 18997 Villa Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 18997 Villa Terrace have accessible units?
No, 18997 Villa Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 18997 Villa Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 18997 Villa Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18997 Villa Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 18997 Villa Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
