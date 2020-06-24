18997 Villa Terrace

Amenities

Nestled in a highly cherished heart of Yorba Linda, this bold & beautiful single-level custom estate is inspired by European country estates that reflecting timeless design. Built on a private street, it offers effortless country living with exceptional amenities & modern luxury. The stunning open floor plan blends the indoor & outdoor areas harmoniously. The rotunda foyer, living room, wine room, office, and formal dining room are tastefully architecture with vaulted ceilings, columns, built-in cabinetry, elegant light fixtures, sensational built-in speakers and elegant fireplaces. The enormous Great Room & Kitchen offer lots of cabinets/shelves/desk/counters, vast marble top center island w/ storage underneath, top of the line chef appliances, and elegant breakfast nook. The bright & expansive Master Suite w/ a retreat area, a fireplace, 2 French doors to outside, spa-like bath, double-vanities, and huge walk-in closet, is perfect for relaxation. Three additional large en-suite bedrooms have walk-in closet & built-ins each. The professionally-landscaped backyard boasts a large Lynx BBQ/stove island, tranquil rock waterfall & spa, enchanted rock river, gazebo, serene yoga platform, herb/vegetable garden, and orchard w/ various fruit trees. The solar-energy system & drought tolerant landscaping are ideal for green living lifestyle. Award winning schools, convenient location, close to downtown & the new YL Town Center. This dream home truly offers exceptional quality & style!