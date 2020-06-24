All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

18680 Seabiscuit

18680 Seabiscuit Run · No Longer Available
Location

18680 Seabiscuit Run, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
pool
hot tub
This fabulous Toll Brothers homes in the exclusive Del Mar at Vista del Verde neighborhood, it has been customized in every single detail. It features a downstairs bedroom with full bathroom. Custom french doors, custom desk in downstairs office. Cherry hardwood flooring throughout majority of home. Super large kitchen includes kitchenaide appliances with Sub Zero refrigerator, six burner gas stove, granite countertops with custom backsplash, veggie sink, huge island. Four bed rooms upstairs and one spacious room can be game room or entertainment room. Anderson sliding door to pool, spa, gazebo, patio, fire pit and fireplace. Outdoor relaxation is yours. It is in great Yorba Linda school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18680 Seabiscuit have any available units?
18680 Seabiscuit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18680 Seabiscuit have?
Some of 18680 Seabiscuit's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18680 Seabiscuit currently offering any rent specials?
18680 Seabiscuit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18680 Seabiscuit pet-friendly?
No, 18680 Seabiscuit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18680 Seabiscuit offer parking?
No, 18680 Seabiscuit does not offer parking.
Does 18680 Seabiscuit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18680 Seabiscuit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18680 Seabiscuit have a pool?
Yes, 18680 Seabiscuit has a pool.
Does 18680 Seabiscuit have accessible units?
No, 18680 Seabiscuit does not have accessible units.
Does 18680 Seabiscuit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18680 Seabiscuit has units with dishwashers.
Does 18680 Seabiscuit have units with air conditioning?
No, 18680 Seabiscuit does not have units with air conditioning.
