18680 Seabiscuit

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit game room pool hot tub

This fabulous Toll Brothers homes in the exclusive Del Mar at Vista del Verde neighborhood, it has been customized in every single detail. It features a downstairs bedroom with full bathroom. Custom french doors, custom desk in downstairs office. Cherry hardwood flooring throughout majority of home. Super large kitchen includes kitchenaide appliances with Sub Zero refrigerator, six burner gas stove, granite countertops with custom backsplash, veggie sink, huge island. Four bed rooms upstairs and one spacious room can be game room or entertainment room. Anderson sliding door to pool, spa, gazebo, patio, fire pit and fireplace. Outdoor relaxation is yours. It is in great Yorba Linda school district.