18292 Maidenhair Way

Brand New Townhouse located in Loma Vista Community in Yorba Linda. This home features 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, approx.1674 sqft and two car garage. Full Granite Kitchen Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator are INCLUDED.

Energy efficient design throughout the house: Whole house fan "Quietcool" System, hot water recirculation system and motion sensor light switch. Loma Vista Community Featuring a Gorgeous Pool/Spa area and Playground.

Award winning Yorba Linda schools, 2 mins walking distance to the elementary school. 3 mins drive to Yorba Linda Town Center and Tokyo Center. 5 mins drive to Yorba Linda high school.