18100 Watson Way
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:58 AM

18100 Watson Way

18100 Watson Way · No Longer Available
Location

18100 Watson Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
media room
A Beautifully Designed Home in a very Prestigious Community in the Heart of Yorba Linda. This home offering 5000 square feet of living space. Boasts 5 Bedrooms PLUS a Den/Office area with built-in Bookcases and Safe as well as a Theater Room with Separate Private Balcony. Beautiful Views from the Private Master Balcony and Backyard. This is an exceptionally UPGRADED former model home, boasting a Professionally Landscaped Front and Backyard, Beautiful Coffered Ceilings & Crafted Crystal Chandeliers, Designer Mosaic Tile Flooring in Entry Way and a Kitchen that boasts High End Appliances, a Built-In Refrigerator and Cherry Cabinetry. The Backyard is a relaxing oasis with Beautiful Views, a Swimming Pool & Spa, a Fire Pit, and Plenty of Room for Entertaining!!! Property will be ready for move in after 15th, June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18100 Watson Way have any available units?
18100 Watson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18100 Watson Way have?
Some of 18100 Watson Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18100 Watson Way currently offering any rent specials?
18100 Watson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18100 Watson Way pet-friendly?
No, 18100 Watson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18100 Watson Way offer parking?
No, 18100 Watson Way does not offer parking.
Does 18100 Watson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18100 Watson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18100 Watson Way have a pool?
Yes, 18100 Watson Way has a pool.
Does 18100 Watson Way have accessible units?
No, 18100 Watson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18100 Watson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18100 Watson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18100 Watson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18100 Watson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
