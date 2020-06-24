18100 Watson Way

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fire pit hot tub media room

A Beautifully Designed Home in a very Prestigious Community in the Heart of Yorba Linda. This home offering 5000 square feet of living space. Boasts 5 Bedrooms PLUS a Den/Office area with built-in Bookcases and Safe as well as a Theater Room with Separate Private Balcony. Beautiful Views from the Private Master Balcony and Backyard. This is an exceptionally UPGRADED former model home, boasting a Professionally Landscaped Front and Backyard, Beautiful Coffered Ceilings & Crafted Crystal Chandeliers, Designer Mosaic Tile Flooring in Entry Way and a Kitchen that boasts High End Appliances, a Built-In Refrigerator and Cherry Cabinetry. The Backyard is a relaxing oasis with Beautiful Views, a Swimming Pool & Spa, a Fire Pit, and Plenty of Room for Entertaining!!! Property will be ready for move in after 15th, June 2019.