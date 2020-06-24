18078 Joel Brattain Drive

Amenities

Exceptional Vista Del Verde home in the Land of Gracious Living, Yorba Linda. Located on a charming street, this view home is clean and updated. Showcasing over 3,100 square feet, the homes living areas are both large and feature an abundance of natural light. The great room is defined in this home with a massive family room which is open to the kitchen area and backyard space. A unique and desirable feature of this home is the downstairs bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. As you walk upstairs, you are greeted by a large loft space perfect for an additional family room, office or playroom. Additionally, there are 3 more bedrooms upstairs all equipped with their own wardrobe closets. The Master Bedroom is huge and features a retreat or additional seating area which also open out to the enchanting balcony. The master bathroom suite is one you will love walking into every morning. A large double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and soaking tub are waiting for you. Also, the master bathroom features a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a built-in BBQ island, cozy firepit with wrap around seating area and a view you will love. The 2 car garage features additional storage area and the driveway is oversized. A wonderful home in a gorgeous neighborhood is ready for you to call it home.