All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 18078 Joel Brattain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
18078 Joel Brattain Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

18078 Joel Brattain Drive

18078 Joel Brettan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

18078 Joel Brettan Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional Vista Del Verde home in the Land of Gracious Living, Yorba Linda. Located on a charming street, this view home is clean and updated. Showcasing over 3,100 square feet, the homes living areas are both large and feature an abundance of natural light. The great room is defined in this home with a massive family room which is open to the kitchen area and backyard space. A unique and desirable feature of this home is the downstairs bedroom and 3/4 bathroom. As you walk upstairs, you are greeted by a large loft space perfect for an additional family room, office or playroom. Additionally, there are 3 more bedrooms upstairs all equipped with their own wardrobe closets. The Master Bedroom is huge and features a retreat or additional seating area which also open out to the enchanting balcony. The master bathroom suite is one you will love walking into every morning. A large double sink vanity, walk-in shower, and soaking tub are waiting for you. Also, the master bathroom features a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a built-in BBQ island, cozy firepit with wrap around seating area and a view you will love. The 2 car garage features additional storage area and the driveway is oversized. A wonderful home in a gorgeous neighborhood is ready for you to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have any available units?
18078 Joel Brattain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have?
Some of 18078 Joel Brattain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18078 Joel Brattain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18078 Joel Brattain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18078 Joel Brattain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive offers parking.
Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have a pool?
No, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have accessible units?
No, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18078 Joel Brattain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18078 Joel Brattain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles