Yorba Linda, CA
17952 Ranch Drive, #23
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

17952 Ranch Drive, #23

17952 Ranch Dr · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17952 Ranch Dr, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Yorba Linda Condo, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, single story, pet friendly, 1 car garage - Yorba Linda condo - single story - great location for this adorable ground level single story condo that has been remodeled throughout within the last three years. 2 BR / 2 Bath interior unit located across from the pool, clubhouse and laundry. Newer paint, carpet, wood laminate flooring, base boards and dual pane energy efficient windows throughout. Newer kitchen with cherry colored cabinets, granite counter tops, dishwasher, gas range, wood laminate floors and two large pantries. Breakfast nook with ceiling fan opens to the enclosed yard with concrete patio, newer fences and area for grass. Master bedroom has a large remodeled closet, newer ceiling fan, wood blinds and newer paint. Master bath features newer vanity and counter tops, gorgeous tiled shower with mosaic tiled shower floor, and a brushed nickel lighting fixture. Guest bath has newer vanity and gorgeous light colored counter top, laminated and grouted stone looking vinyl floor, newer brushed nickel lighting fixture and paint. Secondary bedroom features built-ins in closet, mirrored closet doors, wood blinds and ceiling fan. Detached shared garage for one car. Unit is located off Eureka across from the Nixon Library. Just down the street from the Yorba Linda Post Office. Great location in complex does not back up to Yorba Linda Blvd or Eureka. Pet Friendly for responsible pet owner.

(RLNE2682142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

