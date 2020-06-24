17700 Via Roma

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Luxury condominium in the prestige community of Heritage at Vista Del Verde. An upgraded condominium by Toll Brother nestle in the corner lot with spectacular view! The home is featuring an open space floor plan with gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A large folding door in the great room creates an in door and out door life style living spaces. Beautiful back yard with BBQ area and water feature. The master bedroom offers a private balcony and retreat area with custom built-in TV entertainment unit. All bedrooms are spacious and there is a private guest bedroom on the first level. The community provides only the finest amenities, neighborhood parks, walking and equestrian trails and wide open spaces, with Black Gold Gold club as its centerpiece.