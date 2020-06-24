All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 17700 Via Roma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
17700 Via Roma
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

17700 Via Roma

17700 via Roma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

17700 via Roma, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Vista del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Luxury condominium in the prestige community of Heritage at Vista Del Verde. An upgraded condominium by Toll Brother nestle in the corner lot with spectacular view! The home is featuring an open space floor plan with gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A large folding door in the great room creates an in door and out door life style living spaces. Beautiful back yard with BBQ area and water feature. The master bedroom offers a private balcony and retreat area with custom built-in TV entertainment unit. All bedrooms are spacious and there is a private guest bedroom on the first level. The community provides only the finest amenities, neighborhood parks, walking and equestrian trails and wide open spaces, with Black Gold Gold club as its centerpiece.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17700 Via Roma have any available units?
17700 Via Roma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17700 Via Roma have?
Some of 17700 Via Roma's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17700 Via Roma currently offering any rent specials?
17700 Via Roma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17700 Via Roma pet-friendly?
No, 17700 Via Roma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17700 Via Roma offer parking?
No, 17700 Via Roma does not offer parking.
Does 17700 Via Roma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17700 Via Roma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17700 Via Roma have a pool?
No, 17700 Via Roma does not have a pool.
Does 17700 Via Roma have accessible units?
No, 17700 Via Roma does not have accessible units.
Does 17700 Via Roma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17700 Via Roma has units with dishwashers.
Does 17700 Via Roma have units with air conditioning?
No, 17700 Via Roma does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles