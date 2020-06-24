All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
17550 Orange
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

17550 Orange

17550 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17550 Orange Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space. Formal living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room. Light and bright kitchen with refinished cabinets and pantry. Separate bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Interior laundry room. Huge master suite with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and private balcony with a view of your large backyard. Spacious master bath complete with walk in closet, mirrored closet doors, separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Nice sized additional bedrooms. New paint throughout. Recent upgrades include new stylish lights in the entry and dining area and new handles and hinges on all interior door. 3 car attached garage. Gardening included. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17550 Orange have any available units?
17550 Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17550 Orange have?
Some of 17550 Orange's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17550 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
17550 Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17550 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 17550 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17550 Orange offer parking?
Yes, 17550 Orange offers parking.
Does 17550 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17550 Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17550 Orange have a pool?
No, 17550 Orange does not have a pool.
Does 17550 Orange have accessible units?
No, 17550 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 17550 Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 17550 Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17550 Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 17550 Orange does not have units with air conditioning.

