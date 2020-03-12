All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17415 Briardale Lane

17415 Briardale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17415 Briardale Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS IS A TRUE TURN KEY HOME! This Yorba Linda gem has been remodeled throughout. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and beautiful cabinets with plenty of counter space. The kitchen window overlooks two beautiful patios and a peaceful backyard. The kitchen is open to the family room which opens to the patio. This gorgeous home features a formal dining room and living room with fireplace as well as a downstairs guest bathroom. The master bedroom offers views to the fully landscaped backyard and leads into a beautifully remodeled master bathroom with a large soaking tub. A large walk-in closet compliments this beautiful master bedroom suite. Two additional bedrooms and a newly remodeled bath are also located upstairs. The backyard is built for entertaining with two covered patios and lush landscaping. The wonderfully designed backyard seems to bring the outdoors in! Other designer amenities include new flooring throughout, new paint, an oversized two car garage and so much more! Any time spent viewing this great home is time well spent...THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17415 Briardale Lane have any available units?
17415 Briardale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17415 Briardale Lane have?
Some of 17415 Briardale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17415 Briardale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17415 Briardale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17415 Briardale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17415 Briardale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17415 Briardale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17415 Briardale Lane does offer parking.
Does 17415 Briardale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17415 Briardale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17415 Briardale Lane have a pool?
No, 17415 Briardale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17415 Briardale Lane have accessible units?
No, 17415 Briardale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17415 Briardale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17415 Briardale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17415 Briardale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17415 Briardale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
