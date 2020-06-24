17302 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to Yorba Linda, the Land of Gracious Living. This ranch style ONE Level home located in a quiet cul-de-sac has 3 spacious bedrooms w/ 2 upgraded bathrooms. Beautifully upgraded kitchen with Granite Countertop and recessed lighting and hardwood flooring. This home has 2 car garage with many custom built in cabinets. House features Central AC & Heating as well as 3 Whole House Quiet Cool Fans to cool down the house when needed. Inside Laundry hookup is conveniently located near the kitchen w/ Plenty of Cabinet storage space. Must see to appreciate all the details of this Beautiful home near Veterans Park, Yorba Linda Middle School, Shopping, Restaurants & Many more. ****CALL/TEXT Chris @ 714-864-6825 for a Private tour.