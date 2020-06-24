17161 Marda Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - This lovely single family home is located in a wonderful family neighborhood in Yorba Linda and is available immediately. This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has updated bathrooms, new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, a master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, a great backyard for children and a 2 car attached garage. No central AC. Owner pays for gardening services. Pets will be considered. No smoking. Please call OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.



