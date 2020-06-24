Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

WELCOME HOME! Built in 2016, this beautiful Heritage Crossings Yorba Linda townhome offers 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms with 1,889 sqft of interior living space. With a welcoming Craftsman style exterior, 17016 Liberty Way has a desirable interior location and is one of the rare homes within the complex to offer a downstairs den, roomy downstairs bathroom, direct access to a full size 2-car garage and laminate throughout. Upstairs, the main level boasts a gourmet kitchen with spacious granite countertops & beautiful wood cabinetry, open dining area & living room with access to your own private balcony, as well as a bedroom - easy to use as a bonus room or office if you prefer - and full hallway bath. The top floor offers a spacious master bedroom with attached master bath and walk-in closet, secondary bedroom with its own walk-in closet and attached full bath, and convenient upstairs laundry room. High ceilings and an abundance of windows create a light & bright feel, and the thoughtful design makes for easy everyday living and enjoyable entertaining. Community areas include an expansive grassy area with picnic tables & a second social area with a grand outdoor fireplace, fountain & bbqs, while the Yorba Linda location offers award-winning schools, nearby CSU Fullerton & other colleges, close freeway access plus a wide variety of shopping, dining & entertainment options including the new Yorba Linda Town Center.