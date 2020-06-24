All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
17016 Liberty Way
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

17016 Liberty Way

17016 Liberty Way
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

17016 Liberty Way, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WELCOME HOME! Built in 2016, this beautiful Heritage Crossings Yorba Linda townhome offers 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms with 1,889 sqft of interior living space. With a welcoming Craftsman style exterior, 17016 Liberty Way has a desirable interior location and is one of the rare homes within the complex to offer a downstairs den, roomy downstairs bathroom, direct access to a full size 2-car garage and laminate throughout. Upstairs, the main level boasts a gourmet kitchen with spacious granite countertops & beautiful wood cabinetry, open dining area & living room with access to your own private balcony, as well as a bedroom - easy to use as a bonus room or office if you prefer - and full hallway bath. The top floor offers a spacious master bedroom with attached master bath and walk-in closet, secondary bedroom with its own walk-in closet and attached full bath, and convenient upstairs laundry room. High ceilings and an abundance of windows create a light & bright feel, and the thoughtful design makes for easy everyday living and enjoyable entertaining. Community areas include an expansive grassy area with picnic tables & a second social area with a grand outdoor fireplace, fountain & bbqs, while the Yorba Linda location offers award-winning schools, nearby CSU Fullerton & other colleges, close freeway access plus a wide variety of shopping, dining & entertainment options including the new Yorba Linda Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17016 Liberty Way have any available units?
17016 Liberty Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 17016 Liberty Way have?
Some of 17016 Liberty Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17016 Liberty Way currently offering any rent specials?
17016 Liberty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17016 Liberty Way pet-friendly?
No, 17016 Liberty Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 17016 Liberty Way offer parking?
Yes, 17016 Liberty Way offers parking.
Does 17016 Liberty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17016 Liberty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17016 Liberty Way have a pool?
No, 17016 Liberty Way does not have a pool.
Does 17016 Liberty Way have accessible units?
Yes, 17016 Liberty Way has accessible units.
Does 17016 Liberty Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17016 Liberty Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17016 Liberty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17016 Liberty Way does not have units with air conditioning.

