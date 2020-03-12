1531 Greenwich Way

Amenities

Beautiful, contemporary townhome. Ocean view and city views from roof top deck. Virtually brand new townhome, with three levels. 2 bedrooms on top floor each with their own bath. Kitchen, dining and living room, along with a powder room on the second floor. The kitchen is an entertainers paradise. Large open floor plan enables the host to prep and participate. The kitchen has a butlers pantry for all those countertop appliances better out of view. Custom upgrades throughout this spacious, elegant home. As a "mixed" use project the main floor has it's own patio and bath, along with a space for a media room or office. The community is safe and friendly . Engineered floors and tile throughout.



Walking distance to the hospital, a short commute and a Uber ride down to Mariners Mile, Lido or the Peninsula for a night out.

Hurry - won't last long rarely do any Level 1 units become available for lease.