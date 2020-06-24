All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4708 Lakeview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4708 Lakeview Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:26 PM

4708 Lakeview Avenue

4708 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4708 Lakeview Avenue, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
media room
Highly sought after cottage in the Lakeview Townhomes which is a 55+ Senior Community. Located within walking distance of the new Yorba Linda Town Center, near Regal Theaters, restaurants and Bristol Farms. This community is the best kept secret in Yorba Linda. New City Library to open this Fall right next door. The cottage is a one level, one bedroom home with an open floor plan. Nice living room and adjacent dining area. Kitchen has gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. It has its own laundry area with the a full size washer and dryer provided. Your living room opens into a fenced court yard for your outdoor enjoyment. The bath is a shower over tub. A private storage closet is provided along with a comfortable Club House which is furnished for your private and community gatherings. The club house has a full kitchen, a sharing library and a mail center. Enjoy brisk walks along the winding paths throughout the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
4708 Lakeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 4708 Lakeview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Lakeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Lakeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4708 Lakeview Avenue offers parking.
Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 Lakeview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 4708 Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4708 Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 Lakeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 Lakeview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 Lakeview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles