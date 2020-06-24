4708 Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

Highly sought after cottage in the Lakeview Townhomes which is a 55+ Senior Community. Located within walking distance of the new Yorba Linda Town Center, near Regal Theaters, restaurants and Bristol Farms. This community is the best kept secret in Yorba Linda. New City Library to open this Fall right next door. The cottage is a one level, one bedroom home with an open floor plan. Nice living room and adjacent dining area. Kitchen has gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. It has its own laundry area with the a full size washer and dryer provided. Your living room opens into a fenced court yard for your outdoor enjoyment. The bath is a shower over tub. A private storage closet is provided along with a comfortable Club House which is furnished for your private and community gatherings. The club house has a full kitchen, a sharing library and a mail center. Enjoy brisk walks along the winding paths throughout the community.