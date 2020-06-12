136 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
33802 Harvest Way E
33802 Harvest Way East, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1604 sqft
Gorgeous family home located in The Farm community of Wildomar. Low landscaping in the front yard with a rocked front yard. Enter the home and you are greeted with vinyl flooring and a large living area. Past the living room is the kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
35958 Banyan Rim Drive
35958 Banyan Rim Drive, Wildomar, CA
Nice Larger Home, 5 Bed/3.5Bath 3 Car Garage This house offers 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths with high ceiling living room, formal dining room, and huge family room with fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
24921 Fir Street
24921 Fir Street, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1248 sqft
Are you looking for Country Living? This would be the perfect home for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the neutral colors contribute to the open and airy flow of the house.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24979 Mauri Court
24979 Mauri Court, Wildomar, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent - Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage and large loft for rent. Gardener included. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23808 Barberry Pl
23808 Barberry Place, Murrieta, CA
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
37137 Calle De Lobo
37137 Calle De Lobo, Riverside County, CA
Huge family home with scenic views ready for occupancy. This home is tucked away in the hills of La Cresta and is very secluded. RV parking available, with low maintenance yard.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29617 Rawlings Way
29617 Rawlings, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2182 sqft
Come see this fabulously located home in Lake Elsinore! Right down the street from the Storm Stadium where you can view the fireworks from you own home during the 4th of July! This home is fully fenced with a quaint kitchen and lovely spacious

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
15636 Vista Way
15636 Vista Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1479 sqft
Available now.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
38367 Pine Creek Place
38367 Pine Creek Place, Murrieta, CA
This is a Copper Canyon POOL home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac with STUNNING VIEWS of the mountains and canyons.This beautiful home is situated on a 9000 sq. ft lot with a POOL/SPA just in time for summer fun.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
23673 Kathryn Street
23673 Kathyrn Street, Murrieta, CA
TURNKEY HOME in highly desired area of Murrieta with great school district! This is 5 bedrrom home with 4 full baths and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests! This home has been COMPLETELY renovated from top to bottom! Complete new flooring, new

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
41883 Dahlias Way
41883 Dahlias Way, Murrieta, CA
Looking for a short term lease look no further. This one is available for 3-4 months. This desirable home has the SPACE, LAYOUT & LOCATION that you are looking for! Desirable location with top rated schools nearby.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29347 Sword Fern
29347 Sword Fern, Lake Elsinore, CA
Completely upgraded over $35k two story home in the Baseball District at Summerly! At the front of the house is a private bedroom, bathroom, and a linen closet.

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,934
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

June 2020 Wildomar Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wildomar Rent Report. Wildomar rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wildomar rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wildomar rents increased significantly over the past month

Wildomar rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wildomar stand at $1,454 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,819 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Wildomar's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Wildomar, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wildomar

    As rents have increased moderately in Wildomar, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wildomar is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Wildomar's median two-bedroom rent of $1,819 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in Wildomar.
    • While Wildomar's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wildomar than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Wildomar is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

