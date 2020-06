Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning

THIS BEAUTIFUL FRIENDLY HILLS HOME IS NESTLED AMONG MATURE TREES. THERE IS A FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING AREA WITH A WALL OF WINDOWS FOR BRIGHT SUNNY ROOMS! THE HOME IS COMPLETE WITH A LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND EATING AREA, 3 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS, CENTRAL HEAT AND A/C, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM, SUN ROOM, CRAFT ROOM, AND A HUGE BACK YARD, AND EASY ACCESS WITH THE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY