Last updated August 3 2019 at 11:30 PM

9910 Mollyknoll Avenue

9910 Mollyknoll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Mollyknoll Avenue, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sungold Hills home in great school districts walking distance to Murphy Ranch Elementary, La Serna High School and the Whittwood Mall. This updated three bedroom two bath home has a huge garage and a serene backyard. Lots of flowers and a secret view on top of the property with views of the neighborhood and city lights. The kitchen has an open airy feel with newer appliances and a cathedral ceiling in the middle of the dining room. It is open to dining room and then it has pocket doors to the living room. The fireplace has stack stone and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue have any available units?
9910 Mollyknoll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
Is 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9910 Mollyknoll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue offers parking.
Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue have a pool?
No, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 Mollyknoll Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
