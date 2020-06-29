All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 9636 La Cima Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
9636 La Cima Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

9636 La Cima Drive

9636 La Cima Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9636 La Cima Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This single level home is located in the quiet, beautiful Friendly Hills neighborhood of Whittier. Featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a formal living room & den with a brick fireplace. The large kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space & new laminate flooring. Other Features include central AC/Heat, new carpet, tons of natural Light and built in storage throughout. This generous back yard includes a flat grassy area, patio, and sparkling pool. The circular driveway allows for ample off-street parking plus a 2 car garage for secured parking. Home comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, built in cook top, oven & microwave. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and located within the EWCSD and in walking distance to La Serna HS. Small pet welcomed with a pet deposit. Owner pays landscape, pool maintenance & water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9636 La Cima Drive have any available units?
9636 La Cima Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 9636 La Cima Drive have?
Some of 9636 La Cima Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9636 La Cima Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9636 La Cima Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9636 La Cima Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9636 La Cima Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9636 La Cima Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9636 La Cima Drive offers parking.
Does 9636 La Cima Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9636 La Cima Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9636 La Cima Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9636 La Cima Drive has a pool.
Does 9636 La Cima Drive have accessible units?
No, 9636 La Cima Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9636 La Cima Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9636 La Cima Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9636 La Cima Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9636 La Cima Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine