9636 La Cima Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This single level home is located in the quiet, beautiful Friendly Hills neighborhood of Whittier. Featuring 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, a formal living room & den with a brick fireplace. The large kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space & new laminate flooring. Other Features include central AC/Heat, new carpet, tons of natural Light and built in storage throughout. This generous back yard includes a flat grassy area, patio, and sparkling pool. The circular driveway allows for ample off-street parking plus a 2 car garage for secured parking. Home comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, built in cook top, oven & microwave. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, and located within the EWCSD and in walking distance to La Serna HS. Small pet welcomed with a pet deposit. Owner pays landscape, pool maintenance & water.