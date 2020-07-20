All apartments in Whittier
Location

8720 Lucia Avenue, Whittier, CA 90605
East Whittier City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier, Open House Thursday June 6, 5:30PM to 6:00PM - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent
Open House Thursday June 6, 5:30PM to 6:00PM

$2195 monthly, $2195 security deposit, $500 pet deposit

8720 Lucia Ave
Whittier CA 90605

New laminate hardwood floors throughout the home. New paint, new blinds, new kitchen counter tops, new kitchen sink. Washer and dryer hookups under the covered the back patio. Spacious and open backyard with Saint Augustine grass.

One car garage.

Please apply. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED

(RLNE4940894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8720 Lucia Ave have any available units?
8720 Lucia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 8720 Lucia Ave have?
Some of 8720 Lucia Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8720 Lucia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8720 Lucia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8720 Lucia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8720 Lucia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8720 Lucia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8720 Lucia Ave offers parking.
Does 8720 Lucia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8720 Lucia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8720 Lucia Ave have a pool?
No, 8720 Lucia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8720 Lucia Ave have accessible units?
No, 8720 Lucia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8720 Lucia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8720 Lucia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8720 Lucia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8720 Lucia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
