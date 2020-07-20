All apartments in Whittier
Whittier, CA
7940 Rhea Vista Drive
7940 Rhea Vista Drive

Location

7940 Rhea Vista Drive, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Located just east of the Friendly Hills neighborhood, this adorable home sits on a small, quiet street, just a short drive from Whittier College, and walking distance to nearby Michigan Park. This home features a covered porch, with a beautiful landscaped front yard. Inside you will find a living room and a family room with a lovely brick fireplace. Inside the remodeled kitchen you will find a beautiful farmhouse sink, a small counter bar, and a breakfast nook. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. Heading out to the back yard, you will find a covered screened patio, private fenced yard, and a pool, perfect for summer gatherings! There is plenty of parking with a 2 car garage and driveway. Laundry is in the garage as well. Rental also includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, pool service, and gardener.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have any available units?
7940 Rhea Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have?
Some of 7940 Rhea Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7940 Rhea Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7940 Rhea Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7940 Rhea Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7940 Rhea Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7940 Rhea Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.
