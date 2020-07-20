7940 Rhea Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Located just east of the Friendly Hills neighborhood, this adorable home sits on a small, quiet street, just a short drive from Whittier College, and walking distance to nearby Michigan Park. This home features a covered porch, with a beautiful landscaped front yard. Inside you will find a living room and a family room with a lovely brick fireplace. Inside the remodeled kitchen you will find a beautiful farmhouse sink, a small counter bar, and a breakfast nook. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 remodeled bathrooms. Heading out to the back yard, you will find a covered screened patio, private fenced yard, and a pool, perfect for summer gatherings! There is plenty of parking with a 2 car garage and driveway. Laundry is in the garage as well. Rental also includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, pool service, and gardener.

