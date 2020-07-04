7305 Washington Ave

Amenities
Located in the heart of uptown Whittier at Washington Ave at Penn Street, across the street from City Hall, is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath stand alone front house in central Whittier. Bedroom #3 is very small. Only blocks from Whittier College, Public Library, Civic Center, and the thriving trendy uptown. It is close to many amenities and transportation.
Stand Alone Front House w/Front & Side Porches
2 Full Bedrooms
1 Half Bedroom bonus room, about 6' x 10'
1 Bath
Large Living Room w/Laminate Flooring, Built-In Cabinetry, & Air Conditioner
A Private Gated Grass Front Yard w/Herb Garden
A Grass Backyard Shared with the Back House
Off-Street Parking
Total of 930 Square Feet
Month to Month
No pets, maximum 5 persons Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
