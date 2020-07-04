All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 7305 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
7305 Washington Ave
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

7305 Washington Ave

7305 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
Uptown Whittier
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7305 Washington Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Uptown Whittier

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Located in the heart of uptown Whittier at Washington Ave at Penn Street, across the street from City Hall, is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath stand alone front house in central Whittier. Bedroom #3 is very small. Only blocks from Whittier College, Public Library, Civic Center, and the thriving trendy uptown. It is close to many amenities and transportation.

Stand Alone Front House w/Front & Side Porches
2 Full Bedrooms
1 Half Bedroom bonus room, about 6' x 10'
1 Bath
Large Living Room w/Laminate Flooring, Built-In Cabinetry, & Air Conditioner
A Private Gated Grass Front Yard w/Herb Garden
A Grass Backyard Shared with the Back House
Off-Street Parking
Total of 930 Square Feet
Month to Month

No pets, maximum 5 persons Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Washington Ave have any available units?
7305 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 7305 Washington Ave have?
Some of 7305 Washington Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Washington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 7305 Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 7305 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 7305 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 7305 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7305 Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7305 Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7305 Washington Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave
Whittier, CA 90602
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine