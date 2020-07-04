7305 Washington Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Located in the heart of uptown Whittier at Washington Ave at Penn Street, across the street from City Hall, is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath stand alone front house in central Whittier. Bedroom #3 is very small. Only blocks from Whittier College, Public Library, Civic Center, and the thriving trendy uptown. It is close to many amenities and transportation.



Stand Alone Front House w/Front & Side Porches

2 Full Bedrooms

1 Half Bedroom bonus room, about 6' x 10'

1 Bath

Large Living Room w/Laminate Flooring, Built-In Cabinetry, & Air Conditioner

A Private Gated Grass Front Yard w/Herb Garden

A Grass Backyard Shared with the Back House

Off-Street Parking

Total of 930 Square Feet

Month to Month



No pets, maximum 5 persons Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5315513)