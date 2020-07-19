7239 Comstock Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Very spacious two master suite, 2 bedroom with 3 bath townhouse in uptown Whittier, down the stairs extra room that can be used as an office or work station, Lamanite wood floor, fireplace, Wet Bar, Patio, attached 2 car garage, laundry hookups in the garage,walking distance to downtown Whittier close to stores movie theater perfect locations for college student walking to downtown Whittier



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1981



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,500.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.