7239 Comstock Avenue
Last updated April 15 2019 at 5:53 PM

7239 Comstock Avenue

7239 Comstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7239 Comstock Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Uptown Whittier

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Very spacious two master suite, 2 bedroom with 3 bath townhouse in uptown Whittier, down the stairs extra room that can be used as an office or work station, Lamanite wood floor, fireplace, Wet Bar, Patio, attached 2 car garage, laundry hookups in the garage,walking distance to downtown Whittier close to stores movie theater perfect locations for college student walking to downtown Whittier

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1981

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,500.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7239 Comstock Avenue have any available units?
7239 Comstock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 7239 Comstock Avenue have?
Some of 7239 Comstock Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7239 Comstock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7239 Comstock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7239 Comstock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7239 Comstock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7239 Comstock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7239 Comstock Avenue offers parking.
Does 7239 Comstock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7239 Comstock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7239 Comstock Avenue have a pool?
No, 7239 Comstock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7239 Comstock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7239 Comstock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7239 Comstock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7239 Comstock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7239 Comstock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7239 Comstock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
