Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
6613 Pine Bluff Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

6613 Pine Bluff Drive

6613 Pine Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6613 Pine Bluff Drive, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
6613 Pine Bluff Drive Available 06/15/20 **COMING IN JUNE** No place BETTER - PERFECT 2BD CONDO in Murphy Hills! - Close to Uptown Whittier Shops & Restaurants, Walking Trails!

2 Bedroom + Bonus Room
2.5 Bathrooms
Gas Fireplace
2 Private Balconies
Vaulted Ceilings
Wet Bar
Eat - In Kitchen
Dining Room
Living Room
Hardwood, carpet and Tile Flooring
2 Car Garage
Central A/C and Heat
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Laundry Room off Kitchen
Whirlpool Tub
Pets Negotiable

Due to COVID-19 Whittier Brokers has changed our showings to honor the social distancing rules.

Please view the Photos. If you like this home, review the application requirements in the rental comments, and APPLY online with the rental application link. REMEMBER to send your requested documents & DO NOT PAY the report fee YET. If we are able to approve your application, we will arrange your PRIVATE TOUR.

If you like what you see, you pay your application fees, we will finish your paperwork for signature and you can get moving!
Contact Carol 562-693-3757 x126 for questions about the application process.

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS: -
Whittier Brokers has SUSPENDED key check outs AT THIS TIME DUE TO COVID-19
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE3767520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have any available units?
6613 Pine Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have?
Some of 6613 Pine Bluff Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6613 Pine Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6613 Pine Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6613 Pine Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive offers parking.
Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6613 Pine Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6613 Pine Bluff Drive has units with air conditioning.

