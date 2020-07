Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2BD/1BA Apartment (upstairs unit)in the heart of Whittier. Less than TWO Blocks from Old Town Whittier! Minutes from the 605 & 60 Freeways. Completely remodeled all new laminate flooring throughout, paint, granite counters, appliances, central A/C and heat, washer and dryer hookups to many upgrades to describe a must see 1 car garage and 1 additional parking spot.



