6336 Whittier Avenue

Include you cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious Home for rent in Whittier. Carpet, Stone Patterned Tile, Large back yard with storage and space to park. Other features include: 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths with a fireplace, spa style bath tub, natural stone bathroom counter top stone look tile finish in the main bathroom. Large kitchen which includes lots of counter and cabinet space. Laundry room with hook-ups for washer dryer. 1,394 Square Feet - Rent is $2,400 with a $2,300 deposit. Tenant is to pay their own utilities. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Call office Direct if needed 5 6 2 - 4 1 4 - 0 0 3 0.