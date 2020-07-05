All apartments in Whittier
6336 Whittier Avenue

Location

6336 Whittier Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Include you cell number with your email to us! - Very nice spacious Home for rent in Whittier. Carpet, Stone Patterned Tile, Large back yard with storage and space to park. Other features include: 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths with a fireplace, spa style bath tub, natural stone bathroom counter top stone look tile finish in the main bathroom. Large kitchen which includes lots of counter and cabinet space. Laundry room with hook-ups for washer dryer. 1,394 Square Feet - Rent is $2,400 with a $2,300 deposit. Tenant is to pay their own utilities. Call us anytime and we can show you our place at your earliest convenience. Call office Direct if needed 5 6 2 - 4 1 4 - 0 0 3 0.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Whittier Avenue have any available units?
6336 Whittier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6336 Whittier Avenue have?
Some of 6336 Whittier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Whittier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Whittier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Whittier Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6336 Whittier Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6336 Whittier Avenue offer parking?
No, 6336 Whittier Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6336 Whittier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6336 Whittier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Whittier Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6336 Whittier Avenue has a pool.
Does 6336 Whittier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6336 Whittier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Whittier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Whittier Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6336 Whittier Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6336 Whittier Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

