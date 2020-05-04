6318 Washington Avenue

Amenities

1910 historical 1792 square foot two-story Craftsman home. 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. 2 bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Bonus or sunroom next to the Master. Beautiful hardwood trim and built-ins throughout the interior. Living room fireplace. Dining room. Original hardwood flooring. Gourmet Tile kitchen. Recently partially remodeled. Eating area. Central Air and Whole house fan. The detached two-car garage has direct access through the Alley and work area. Storage above Garage. Convenient alley access. Low maintenance backyard. Laundry has its own individual room. Walking distance to Central Park, and to Uptown Whittier, and Whittier College.