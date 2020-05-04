All apartments in Whittier
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:21 PM

6318 Washington Avenue

6318 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6318 Washington Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1910 historical 1792 square foot two-story Craftsman home. 4 bedrooms & 2 baths. 2 bedrooms downstairs and two upstairs. Bonus or sunroom next to the Master. Beautiful hardwood trim and built-ins throughout the interior. Living room fireplace. Dining room. Original hardwood flooring. Gourmet Tile kitchen. Recently partially remodeled. Eating area. Central Air and Whole house fan. The detached two-car garage has direct access through the Alley and work area. Storage above Garage. Convenient alley access. Low maintenance backyard. Laundry has its own individual room. Walking distance to Central Park, and to Uptown Whittier, and Whittier College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6318 Washington Avenue have any available units?
6318 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6318 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 6318 Washington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6318 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6318 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6318 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6318 Washington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 6318 Washington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6318 Washington Avenue offers parking.
Does 6318 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6318 Washington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6318 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 6318 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6318 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6318 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6318 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6318 Washington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6318 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6318 Washington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
